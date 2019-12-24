Guinea opposition will snub legislative elections

The opposition in Guinea will not take part in the February 16, 2020 legislative elections, Cellou Dalein Diallo has announced, dismissing the electoral register as unreliable.By Sadjo Diallo

“It is obvious that this electoral roll does not reflect the state of the Guinean electorate; so we reject it. And we have decided that we cannot participate,” opposition leader Diallo said shortly after emerging from a meeting with his peers in the capital Conakry on Monday.

“We cannot accept that an election based on this roll be held. The political opposition gathered here will prevent the holding of such elections” he added.

As for the boycott itself, the opposition demands, according to Mr. Diallo, the satisfaction of three conditions.

They are preparing an electoral roll, which reflects “faithfully the state of the electorate,” the completion of local elections and the appointment of “a president for the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) who is competent, neutral and impartial, and capable of leading this important institution ”.