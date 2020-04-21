Guinea parliament gets new Speaker

Amadou Damaro Camara, a member of the ruling Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) was elected, on Tuesday as speaker of the National Assembly for the next five years.The former chairman of the presidential parliamentary group was elected with 98 votes to 6 for his opponent Mohamed Lamine Kaba of the Force of Integrity for Democracy and Freedom (FIDEL). It should be noted that out of the 114 deputies, 110 took part in this inaugural session.

For the party in power, which obtained 79 MPs during the legislative session of 22 March, Mr. Damaro Camara deserved the position. “The National Directorate of the RPG-ARC-EN-CIEL congratulates and thanks Hon. Amadou Damaro Camara for his courage, his constancy in the struggle, defending with assurance and determination the ideals of freedom, democracy and peace in our beloved country,” the RPG said Tuesday in a statement.

However, to protest against the installation of the new legislature, the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), whose member political parties boycotted the elections, on Tuesday called for a “ghost city day” throughout the country. A civil disobedience partially followed.