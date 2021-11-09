Guinea peacebuilding process gets underway

The initiative dubbed “Promotion of Inclusiveness and Social Cohesion in Guinea” will be officially launched on Wednesday, November 10 in the southeastern city of Nzerekore.Guinea is gripped by a serious ethnic divide and to make diversity a factor of unity, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and Morissanda Kouyate, Guinea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, will launch the activities of the “Promotion of Inclusiveness and Social Cohesion in Guinea” Initiative.

A press release from UNOWAS, shared with APA on Tuesday indicates that “a cultural caravan of awareness will be deployed in the four natural regions of Guinea until December 2022, its objective being “to promote inclusive dialogue, peace, cultural diversity, and social cohesion between communities.”

Through this UN initiative to help facilitate a peaceful and inclusive transition in Guinea, the source says, communities will be sensitized on the importance of consolidating peace, human rights and togetherness, while fostering greater participation of women and girls in local governance.

Throughout the year 2022, the release goes on, the cities of Nzerekore, Macenta, Siguiri, Kankan, Dabola, Mamou, Labe, Koundara, Boffa, Kindia, and Conakry will host “platforms for exchange and dialogue to discuss concerns related to social cohesion and identify local endogenous solutions that can help ensure a peaceful and inclusive transition in Guinea.