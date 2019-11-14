Guinea police disperse opposition protesters in Conakry

A protest by supporters of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), which began at the intersections of Conakry’s Gbessia airport on Wednesday morning has been dispersed by the police in the Kondébougni district using tear gas.By Sadjo Diallo

Skirmishes between FNDC supporters and security agents were expected, according to many observers.

A day earlier, the governor of the city of Conakry had authorised the march, but made some changes in the itinerary while the FNDC insisted on taking to the streets near Gbessia.