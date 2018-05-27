Guinea: Political rivals included in new cabinet

Guinea’s President Alpha Conde has unveiled his new cabinet of about 30 ministers, including two political rivals of the opposition.They are Mouctar Dialllo as Youth and Youth Employment minister and Aboubacar Sylla, a former opposition spokesman, who leads the Transport ministry, a decree broadcast on state television on Saturday confirmed.

Mouctar Diallo, a former minister in the transition government is the leader of the New Democratic Forces (NFD), while Aboubacar Sylla, also an ex-minister, heads the Union of Forces for Change (UFC).

They are all MPs elected under the banner of the main opposition party of former Prime Minister Cellou Dalein Diallo.

As part of this political overture initiated by President Conde, Lansana Komara (Technical Education), Alpha Ibrahima Keira (Security), who are from the presidential party were also appointed to the cabinet.

Abdoul Kabele Camara (Security), Marc Yombouno (Trade), Damantang Albert Camara (Technical Education and former Government Spokesman), Oye Guilavogui (Transport), Maladho Kaba (Economy and Finance), Mohamed Lamine Doumbouya (Budget), Abdourahmane Diallo (Health), Ibrahima Kalil Konate (Pre-university Education), Aissatou Balde (Environment) are not part of the new government.

Cheick Sako (Justice), Abdoulaye Magassouba (Mines), Cheick Taliby Sylla (Energy), Yero Balde (Higher Education), Sanoussy Bantama Sow (Sports and Culture), Kalifa Gassama Diaby (Citizenship and National Unity), Billy Nankouma Doumbouya (Civil Service), Mariama Camara (Agriculture), Mariama Sylla (Social Affairs), Frederick Louah (Fisheries) Moustapha Diaby (Telecommunciations), Mamakany Diallo (Planning), Ibrahima Kourouma (Cities), Mamady Toure (Foreign Affairs) and Thierno Ousmane Diallo (Tourism) are confirmed as new members.

Moustapha Naite (Public Works) and Boubacar Barry (Commerce) have swapped portfolios.

The new ones entering the government are Djene Keita (Cooperation), Zakariaou Coulibaly (Hydrocarbons), Amara Sompare (Communication and Information), Gabriel Curtus (Investments and Public-Private Partnership), Mory Sangare (National Education), Alpha Ibrahima Keira (Security), Ismael Dioubate (Budget), Mamady Camara (Economy and Finance).

Edouard Niankoye Lamah (Health) also made a comeback into the cabinet.

But of all those promoted or confirmed as cabinet members, Mohamed Diane remains the most designated, managing presidential affairs, in addition to his functions as Defense minister.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Livestock, Religious Affairs and the head of the Permanent Secretariat of the government are yet to be named.