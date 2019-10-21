Guinea postpone legislative election

The special envoy of the Secretary General of the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF), accompanied by the President of the Guinean National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI), announced on Monday in Conakry that the legislative elections initially scheduled for December 28, 2019 will no longer be held on that date.By Sadjo Diallo

According to Tiéman Coulibaly, this postponement is due to technological problems.

“New software is being implemented by CENI,” Coulibaly said, stressing that this technological advance requires very important work.

“Partners are working to ensure that the software is installed before it is deployed in the field for the beginning, not only of the enrollment, but also of the cleaning of the electoral register,” Coulibaly told the press.

“We have made suggestions that the government has taken note of. I can tell you that the date of December 28, which has been proposed by CENI for the holding of parliamentary elections, should be reconsidered. This date will be difficult to implement,” he said.