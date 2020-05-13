Guinea reports MRU’s lowest COVID-19 death toll

Guinea has lowest coronavirus death toll in the Mano River Union (MRU), official figures show on Wednesday.According to Sanusi Research & Consulting’s tally of fatalities across the MRU that comprises of Ivory Coast, Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone reached 73 for those who tested positive for coronavirus.

The deaths were recorded in Ivory Coast (21 total deaths), Guinea (11 total deaths), Liberia (20 total deaths) and Sierra Leone (21 total deaths).

However, with 4,754 total cases registered in MRU, Guinea accounts for the highest number of total cases (2,298) followed by Ivory Coast (1,857), Sierra Leone (387 total cases) and Liberia (212 total cases).

Out of the 1,819 total recovered recorded in MRU, 45 percent were in Ivory Coast, 45 percent in Guinea, 5 percent in Liberia and 5 percent in Sierra Leone.

Despite the threat of COVID-19 and an opposition boycott, Guinea in March held a constitutional referendum that opponents of President Alpha Conde fear could allow him to govern for 12 more years.