Guinea: Rights group says coup leaders must protect population

The soldiers who led Sunday’s putsch which overthrew Guinea’s Alpha Condé must protect the rights of the entire population, Amnesty International has said.“We’re calling on the leaders of the National Committee for Rally and Development (CNRD) to protect and guarantee the human rights of all Guineans, who have been victims of violations and repression for years,” said Samira Daoud, Director of the West and Central Africa Programme at Amnesty International.

Recalling that many political opponents and demonstrators were arrested before and after the October 2020 presidential election, Ms. Daouda called for their release.

“The instigators of the coup must also indicate the legal basis for the detention of President Alpha Conde. He must be charged with an offence recognised by the law or released immediately,” she added.

On Sunday, the Group of Special Forces (GFS) headed by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, seized power in Guinea, after arresting President Alpha Conde, re-elected last October for a third five-year term.