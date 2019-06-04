Guinea sets up 38,000 companies in 5 years

Guinean has created 38,000 companies over five years, creating 114,000 jobs, the West African country’s Minister of Investments and Public-Private Partnerships, Gabriel Curtis has told reporters.The setting up of so many companies is the result of a series of reforms, the minister told a press conference on Monday, focusing on the achievements of his department.

Explaining the reduction in business start-up times, he said that his country “has gone from 2 months to 72 hours, and that for 80 percent of cases, since this year (…), you can start your own business within 24 hours with SYNERGUI, which is an electronic platform for the online establishment of a company.

As for the actual execution of these companies, the minister said he could not be specific about this. However, he declared: “Now, with the computerization that is effective, we believe that this problem will be solved.”

Regarding the mining sector, Gabriel Curtis has reported a volume of investment to the tune of $10 billion between 2011 and 2018, against $5 billion, from 1958 to 2010.