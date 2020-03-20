Guinea suspends flights from countries with over 30 Covid-19 cases

The president of Guinea Alpha Condé announced Thursday evening measures to reinforce the fight against Covid-19, including the suspension of flights from countries with more than 30 cases of the disease.According to Condé, the analysis of the situation of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic shows that Guinea is at stage 1 (2 isolated cases). In view of this reality, the government has decided to take measures that come into effect from March 21.

“Commercial flights with countries affected by the Coronavirus pandemic at the threshold of 30 cases are suspended for 30 days from March 21, 2020 at 23:59, except for cargo and humanitarian flights,” President Condé said, indicating that the Ministry of Health and WHO will regularly update and disseminate the list of countries.

“Guinea’s embassies and consulates around the world must suspend the issuance of visas. The Guinean diaspora is invited to refrain from any travel to Guinea during the same period. The movement of people to or from the affected countries is suspended, including official missions,” the Guinean leader said.

These measures reinforce those already in place, including the gathering of more than 100 people. “These measures will be reviewed and adapted according to the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the country,” he said.

So far, only two people tested positive for Covid-19 in Guinea.