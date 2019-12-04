Guinea to decongest crowded Conakry streets

Guinea’s Transport minister, Aboubacar Sylla, on Wednesday announced a series of measures to ease congestion on the main streets of the capital Conakry.By Sadjo Diallo

Speaking at the symposium on road transport and urban mobility, Minister Sylla said that Guinea has “everything it needs” to improve transportation and urban mobility.

He said before a roundtable will be convened to raise money with a view to relieving congestion on city streets.

“We have set up a system to ensure safety and vehicle roadworthiness tests in Guinea, which is reflected in the construction of a pilot centre in Kouria. Today, we have a national road safety plan and a sectoral policy letter in our country,” said Aboubacar Sylla, stressing that there are ways to successfully implement this new policy of reducing congestion in Conakry.

“We have a road safety agency, an urban transport structure in Conakry, in short we have all the structures that are needed as well as the laws and implementing decrees,” he added.

“Projects have been identified and are being studied (for these decongestion exercises). All that remains is to find the necessary funding to change traffic in Conakry,” Minister Sylla concluded.