Guinea transition poised for US monetary aid

The United States announcement comes on the heels of a U.N. pledge to support the transition in Guinea. By Aboubacar Siddy Diallo

During a visit last weekend to the Labe region of Middle Guinea, the U.S. ambassador in Conakry, Troy Damian Fitrell, said his country would provide assistance to the transition currently underway in Guinea.

The U.S. diplomat announced that his government has decided to allocate $15 million to support local entities in the transition process, which officially begins this January.

“We have a program that will start in February. It is a program of $15 million to support NGOs and local communities in their activities to support the transition,” he said.

On October 21, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Guinean transitional government reached an agreement for a 24-month transition.

This was at the end of a technical mission from ECOWAS led by Dr. Abdel Fatau Musah, the regional bloc’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, who was in Conakry from October 16 to 21, 2022.

According to the agreement, a 24-month transition that took came into effect in January 2023 should lead to a return to constitutional order after the September 5, 2021 coup staged by Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, who currently heads the transition in Guinea.

“The two-year transition has begun, I am glad that we have finally been able to start the process. Dialogue is an important point, and we have a lot of work to do on that front. The United States is willing to assist Guinea in this process. I encourage all Guineans to participate in this process to make this transition a success,” the U.S. ambassador added.

The U.S. promise comes on the heels of the United Nations’ pledge that the international institution will support the Guinean transition process.