Guinean leader celebrates Eid el Kabir with Buhari in Nigeria

The President of Guinea, Mr. Alpha Conde, celebrated the Muslim festival of Eid-El-Kabir in Daura, the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina state.President Conde slaughterd the ram on behalf of President Buhari at the Eid ground.

Earlier, the Cheif Imam of Daura, Sheikh Sufyanu Yusuf, who lead the prayer, said in his sermon that sacrifice, which is associated with the Eid, was the hallmark of service to God as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim who attempted to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail in deference to God’s command.

The Imam said that sacrifices in all forms should be made to earn the rewards of the Almighty and advance the cause of humanity.

Conde, who became a friend to Buhari in May 2015 after the inauguration of the 76-year-old Nigerian leader, was also honoured with the title of “Talban Daura”.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, in his speech, urged Nigerians to support President Buhari overcome current challenges and move the country forward.

“I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant good health to Mr President, give him the courage to lead the country right. I commend him for his endurance and patience on the challenges he is facing.

“A leader must possess two qualities of endurance and patience, may Allah guide and protect him from all evils. I am calling on Nigerians to continue to pray to Allah to enable the president succeed in improving their living conditions and move the country forward.

“I also thank President Alpha Conde of Guinea for his love to our son, Buhari and our dear country, Nigeria,” he said.

He also thanked Conde for coming to Daura to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with President Buhari.