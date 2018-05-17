Guinean PM, gov’t resigns

In anticipation of a much-awaited cabinet reshuffle, Guinea’s Prime Minister Mamadi Youla handed over the resignation letter of his government to President Alpha Conde, ahead of Thursday’s cabinet meeting in Conakry.This information was confirmed by a government communications officer, who announced the imminent holding of a press conference to be hosted by the General Secretariat of the Government.

Appointed PM in late 2016, three months after the 2015 presidential election, Youla, an economist from the private sector, succeeded Mohamed Said Fofana.

Guinea’s government resignation is coming at a time when the country is facing several crises, with the latest manifested in the education sector.

It would be recalled that following the local government elections on 4 February 2018 and during this year’s Women’s Day celebration, President Condé promised to carry out an in-depth ministerial portfolio reshuffle.