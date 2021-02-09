International › APA

Guinean political opponent gets prison sentence

Published on 09.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Guinean opposition Mamadi Conde, also known as “Madic 100 Frontieres,” was sentenced to five years in prison with a fine of 100 million Guinean francs, (about six million CFA francs).The Dixinn Court of First Instance, in the inner suburbs of Conakry has convicted Madic 100 Frontieres. The Federal Secretary of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG, opposition) in Quebec, Canada therefore will return to prison.

He was prosecuted for “downloading, and distributing messages, photos, drawings of a racist or xenophobic nature, threats, violence and insults through a computer system.” Madic 100 Borders was arrested the day after the presidential election of October 18, 2020 in the prefecture of southwestern province of Forecariah.

