Guinean teen shot dead by police during protest: family, doctor

A Guinean teenager was shot dead Thursday by police as he tried to flee a crackdown on anti-government protests in the capital Conakry, his family and a doctor said.

Alpha Souleymane Diallo, 19, was caught up in clashes and came face to face with two policemen who shot him in the chest, his elder brother Boubacar said.

A doctor at the Amitie Hospital confirmed that one person had died from bullet wounds.

The poor West African nation of about 13 million people has been shaken by violence during weeks of demonstrations over opposition suspicions that President Alpha Conde is seeking a third term in office, banned by the constitution.

At least 18 civilians and a paramilitary policeman have been killed since October 14. Dozens of people have been wounded and dozens more arrested.