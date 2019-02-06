Guinea’s Alpha Conde on official visit to Ethiopia

The President of Guinea, Alpha Conde is due to arrive in Addis Ababa Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Ethiopia.During his visit, President Alpha Conde will meet with Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed for talks on ways of further strengthening relations on bilateral and continental issues.

The Joint Ministerial Commission meeting between Ethiopia and Guinea is underway in Addis Ababa ahead of the visit, according to Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ethiopia and Guinea have longstanding relations, dating back to the 1960s.

During the presidency of Sekou Toure, Guinea supported Ethiopia in its effort to reconcile the Monrovia and Casablanca groups in the course of establishing the Organization of African Unity 50 years ago.

Conde is also expected to attend the opening session of the 32nd African Union summit on February 10.