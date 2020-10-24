Guinea’s Conde wins third term

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) in Guinea on Saturday declared President Alpha Conde as the winner of last weekend’s presidential vote, polling 59.41 percent of the ballot.Condé 82, is thus poised for a third six-year term as Guinea’s president, according to a new constitution adopted last March.

The previous constitution had limited the presidency to five-year terms, renewable once.

Conde’s main challenger who leads the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG), Cellou Dalein Diallo came second with 33.5 percent of the vote.

There was consternation in Guinea after the UFDG leader declared himself the winner of the election before the official results were released by the electoral officials.

Diallo later claimed that “large-scale fraud” had deprived him of victory.