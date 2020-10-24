International › APA

Happening now

Guinea’s Conde wins third term

Published on 24.10.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) in Guinea on Saturday declared President Alpha Conde as the winner of last weekend’s presidential vote, polling 59.41 percent of the ballot.Condé 82, is thus poised for a third six-year term as Guinea’s president, according to a new constitution adopted last March. 

The previous constitution had limited the presidency to five-year terms, renewable once.

Conde’s main challenger who leads the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG), Cellou Dalein Diallo came second with 33.5 percent of the vote.

There was consternation in Guinea after the UFDG leader declared himself the winner of the election before the official results were released by the electoral officials. 

Diallo later claimed that “large-scale fraud” had deprived him of victory.

     

   

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top