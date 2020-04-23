Guinea’s Covid-19 coordinator tests positive

The Director General of Guinea’s National Health Security Agency (ANSS), Dr Sakoba Keita who is in charge of the fight against Covid-19 has tested positive for the coronavirus, so did the Minister of Youth and Youth Employment.By Sadjo Diallo

According to the ANSS communication officer, Dr Sakoba Keita was on advanced medical rest when he was tested for Covid-19.

“It happens that Dr Sakoba took advantage of this rest required by his doctor to do his test. The result of this test came out on Wednesday evening and was unfortunately positive,” Sory Keira told the African Press Agency (APA).

Dr Sakoba Keita, an epidemiologist by training had previously led the fight against cholera and Ebola in Guinea.

Since the appearance of Covid-19, he has been at the front, coordinating the national response against the disease.

Meanwhile the Minister of Youth, Mouctar Diallo has also been declared positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed by his New Democratic Forces (NPD) party on its Facebook page.

Diallo is the fourth member of the Guinean government to contract coronavirus, after Public Works Minister, Moustapha Naité and Security Minister Albert Damantang Camara, who have recovered, unlike Sékou Kourouma, the minister-secretary general of the government who died of the disease on April 18.