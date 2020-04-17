Guinea’s election chief dies of coronavirus

Published on 17.04.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The head of Guinea’s National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI), Me Salif Kébé succumbed to coronavirus in the capital Conakry earlier on Friday.By Sadjo Diallo

Admitted to hospital a few days ago, Mr. Kébé was in intensive care at Donka Hospital.

His last media appearance was in late March, when he published the results of the controversial double ballot (legislative and referendum) of March 22, 2020.

He is one of Guinea’s high profile victims of the respiratory disease.

Since March 12, Guinea has recorded over 400 positive cases of Covid-19, including 49 recoveries and three deaths.