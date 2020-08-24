Guinea’s opposition UFDG in talks over possible poll run

The main opposition Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) has consulted with its federal offices over whether to participate in the October 18 presidential election.Recommendations are expected by Wednesday 26 August at the latest, a statement shared with APA on Monday said.

Former Defence Minister, Abdoul Kabèlé Camara and Ousmane Kaba, an ex Minister in charge of the Strategy Office at the Presidency, are, for the time being, the only two declared candidates for the presidential election.