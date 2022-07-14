GUINNESS CAMEROUN SALE AGREED CASTEL TO ACQUIRE Guinness Cameroun S.A.

Nationwide production and distribution agreements of Guinness in Cameroon with Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun (SABC), a Castel subsidiary

● Drives increased capacity and reach to further grow GuinnessTM in Cameroon

● SABC (CASTEL) and GCSA (DIAGEO) will partner in the months ahead to ensure a

smooth transition and the continuation of Guinness TM plans

Diageo announces it has agreed to sell Guinness Cameroun S.A, its brewery in Cameroon, to Castel.

After the sale’s completion, Castel subsidiary, SABC, will take over the production and nationwide distribution of GCSA beers, ready to drink and malt beverages in Cameroon under trademarks licence agreements. The sale is however subject to local regulatory and competition approvals.

A strategic review of options to support the continued growth of Guinness in Cameroon identified capacity constraints locally and this agreement provides a robust platform for Guinness in both production and distribution via SABC’s five production sites and its national distribution network.

Guinness marketing in Cameroon will continue to be managed by the Guinness Global Brand Team, who will set strategy with dedicated Diageo resources in market working alongside SABC.

Commenting on the news Dayalan Nayager, President Diageo Africa, said; “Guinness has outgrown its existing brewery in Douala as a result of its strong performance. Under this new agreement, the brand will have both expanded production capacity and distribution. It will remain part of the global Guinness family through direct marketing oversight. We look forward to unlocking even greater potential through this agreement with Castel, ensuring we continue to have great tasting Guinness across Cameroon.”

Gil Martignac for Castel noted: “Since its creation, Castel has constantly been on the move. The planned acquisition of Guinness Cameroon marks a new milestone in its development, both in Africa and in Cameroon where it has been recognized as an economic player for many years through SABC, refreshing millions of customers with its iconic brands.

This new acquisition expands the company’s portfolio in the strategic stout market and strengthens its historical partnership with Diageo in many other markets. Guided by its entrepreneurial spirit, Castel continues its growth momentum and its commitment to promoting the economic and social vitality of Cameroon and the African continent.” GCSA Managing Director Andrew Ross added: “Guinness has a great history in Cameroon, and the brand has continued to grow in popularity through recent years. This sale marks the next step on Guinness’ growth journey.

We can all be proud of the impact that the brand has had in communities and with consumers. Diageo looks forward to working closely with SABC to secure an even stronger, more inclusive and positive future for Guinness in Cameroon. We also want to celebrate and thank our Guinness Cameroun colleagues for their amazing work in growing Guinness to the point it is today.

They should be immensely proud of the journey they have been on, what they have been part of, of what they have grown and which will continue onwards with Castel.”

The CEO of SABC, Stéphane Descazeaud, indicated: “We look forward to working with GCSA employees as well as integrating Guinness beverages into our portfolio. We are confident that the Guinness brand will quickly benefit from SABC’s wide footprint as well as its know-how on producing high quality products.

The integration of GCSA within SABC will be supported by a solid investment plan targeting the enhancement of production and filling capacities in all our plants. This new consolidated entity will

continue to promote and develop our local supply strategy.”

Subject to the relevant competition approvals the sale is expected to complete later in 2022.