International › APA

Happening now

Gunfire reported in Malian military camp

Published on 18.08.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

Gunfire rang out on Tuesday morning at the Kati military camp, located about 15 kilometres from the Malian capital Bamako, several media outlets have reported.According to French Radio RFR, access to the camp near Koulouba, the Malian presidential palace has been impossible because the road leading to it had been barricaded.

 

This has prompted some embassies, such as those of France and Norway to advise their nationals to stay at home “because of possible unrest in the city of Bamako.”

For the past three months, Mali has been plagued by a serious socio-political crisis after the announcement of the results of the legislative elections. 

The Constitutional Court has been accused of helping the ruling party win seats in parliament.

 The June 5 Movement – Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP) is still demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta despite mediation efforts by the West African regional grouping, ECOWAS.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top