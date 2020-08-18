Gunfire reported in Malian military camp

Gunfire rang out on Tuesday morning at the Kati military camp, located about 15 kilometres from the Malian capital Bamako, several media outlets have reported.According to French Radio RFR, access to the camp near Koulouba, the Malian presidential palace has been impossible because the road leading to it had been barricaded.

This has prompted some embassies, such as those of France and Norway to advise their nationals to stay at home “because of possible unrest in the city of Bamako.”

For the past three months, Mali has been plagued by a serious socio-political crisis after the announcement of the results of the legislative elections.

The Constitutional Court has been accused of helping the ruling party win seats in parliament.

The June 5 Movement – Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP) is still demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta despite mediation efforts by the West African regional grouping, ECOWAS.