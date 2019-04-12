Gunmen abduct Cuban doctors in northern Kenya

Published on 12.04.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

Gunmen on Friday abducted two Cuban doctors in a roadside ambush in Mandera town, in northern Kenya, local media has reported.The attackers shot dead one of the police officers guarding the medics.

During the daring ambush, the heavily armed assailants blocked the vehicle ferrying the doctors to work, the Daily Nation reported.

According to witnesses, they then alighted and opened fire on the police officers, killing one instantly.

The other officer managed to escape in the attack that happened right in the middle of the northern Kenya town that lies near the border with Somalia.

The gunmen then bundled the two health workers into their cars and drove off and reports indicate they have crossed the border into Somalia.

Kenya and Cuba are implementing a medical exchange programme in which Cuban specialist doctors are serving in the country.

Kenyan doctors are in Cuba advancing their medical training.