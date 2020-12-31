Gunmen attack Ivorian toll highway station

The Thomasset tollbooth on the highway eastern Cote d’Ivoire was around 3 a.m on Thursday attacked by unidentified gunmen, a press statement from the General Directorate of the Road Maintenance Fund (FER) says.“This attack has caused a lot of material damage. Fortunately, no loss of human life has been recorded,” FER explained, adding that investigations are underway to determine the nature, circumstances and results of the raid.

The statement says that emergency safety measures have been introduced to beef up security in the Thomasset station and its surroundings.

The general management of FER say they are reassuring users and populations that measures have also been taken to secure all toll stations.