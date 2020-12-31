International › APA

Happening now

Gunmen attack Ivorian toll highway station

Published on 31.12.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

The Thomasset tollbooth on the highway eastern Cote d’Ivoire was around 3 a.m on Thursday attacked by unidentified gunmen, a press statement from the General Directorate of the Road Maintenance Fund (FER) says.“This attack has caused a lot of material damage. Fortunately, no loss of human life has been recorded,” FER explained, adding that investigations are underway to determine the nature, circumstances and results of the raid.

The statement says that emergency safety measures have been introduced to beef up security in the Thomasset station and its surroundings.

The general management of FER say they are reassuring users and populations that measures have also been taken to secure all toll stations.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top