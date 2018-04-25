Gunmen kill teacher, injure student in Kumba school attack

At least one teacher has been shot dead and several other students injured after gunmen attacked the Government Bilingual High School Kossala in the early hours of Wednesday morning, local sources say.

The teacher, Senior Discipline Master of the school, Ashu Thomas Nkongho was shot dead as early as 7.30 AM after three gunmen invaded the school on a bike forcing children and teachers to flee from campus.

According to sources, the men arrived the campus on a bike and began shooting which injured a student before the discipline master stepped out of his office to enquire and was in turn shot. He later succumbed to his wounds at the Kumba District hospital where he gave up the ghost.

Soldiers could only arrive at the school after the gunmen had taken off as parents rush to school to collect their children. The Vice Principal Enongene Henry and several students reportedly fled the campus after the incident as the school is now heavily guarded by security forces.

Reports say the incident occured this morning in the absence of the Principal Mwelle Kunz Mbai who is in Yaounde as an Alternate Senator for the opening of the Ordinary Session of the Senate. His office had been burnt in a previous attack months ago by unknown persons.