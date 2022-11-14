Handball-AFCON: Senegal And Cameroon Fight For First Place

The two teams will face each other tonight in Dakar. The encounter is within the frame of the African Women’s Handball Cup.

Cameroon vs Senegal. This is the top match of the third playing-day of the African Women’s Handball Cup in Group C. The match is being played tonight at 9 p.m in Dakar (Senegal). The challenge for each team is to grab the first position in Group C. Both teams currently have the same number of points; 6 points.

During the first playing-day, Cameroon overpowered Côte d’Ivoire, 28-16, and Madagascar fell to Senegal by 09 against 40 points.

As for the second playing-day, Cameroon chained a new victory but this time, it was against Madagascar, 42-9. Senegal also got a new victory by overcoming Côte d’Ivoire, 31-15.

Others Encounters

In group A, we still have this night, Algeria – DR Congo, Angola – Cape Verde.

In Group B, Guinea will face Egypt, and Congo will be opposed to Morocco.