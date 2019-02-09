Handbook of Ethiopian economy launched

A handbook of Ethiopian economy, which aims to present the analysis of the country’s economy in the past, the present and the future, was launched on Saturday at the Economic Commission for Africa.The book, Oxford Handbook of the Ethiopian Economy, examines the economic policy structural transformation through an extensive review of literature on the Ethiopian economy, it was learned.

Oxford University Press Commissioning Editor, Adam Swallow said on the occasion the handbook brings together engaging and proactive analytical contributions in a systematic and cohesive way, and sets the research agenda for the future.

Swallow pointed out that the economic transformation of Ethiopia is the central theme of the book and it covers the history, policy performance and structural change of the country economy during the 20th and early 21st century.

The fast growth economy registered in Ethiopia during the past 20 years interested Oxford University Press to publish the book, he added.

The book, which took five years, has 50 chapters and over 70 people participated in the course of the preparation of the book, it was learned.

Senior Researcher and Emeritus Professor Centre at Leiden University, Fantu Cheru; Professor of Political Economy of Development of University of London, Christopher Cramer, and Special Advisor of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Arkebe Oqubay edited the 1,008 pages handbook.