“Hands-off Ethiopia protest” held in Addis Ababa

Published on 23.05.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Renowned personalities, opposition political leaders, civic society members, prominent figures, musicians and actors held a “hands-off Ethiopia protest” on Saturday in Addis Ababa to oppose increasing pressure from the west in connection with the situation in Tigray region and the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.The movement also aims to have a social media campaign to oppose undue pressure on Ethiopia from US some western countries which are trying to twist the hands of the government and giving orders from the hands on internal affairs of the nation.

As part of the campaign, Ethiopians living in the country and abroad expressed, via text message and social media, opposition to interventionist statements and remarks.

Last week, the U.S. state department issued a statement regarding the situation in Tigray in which it demanded the withdrawal of the Amhara region from Wolkait and Raya regions of Ethiopia. 

Ethiopia has been under increasing pressure from the west in connection with the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, which the government said is restored to normalcy except occasional  insecurity incidents, and Ethiopians are reacting to it. 

