Head of Ivorian bankers vows to unite sector

The new president of the Professional Association of Banks and Financial Institutions in Cote d’Ivoire (APBEF-CI), Daouda Coulibaly, vows in an interview with APA to use his term to rally all bankers under a common umbrella.Elected, almost two weeks ago at the head of APBEF-CI, Coulibaly, wants his mandate to be remembered for “rallying and defending the interests of bankers, in collalboration with the entire private and public sectors.”

He says this ambition informs the need to develop relations between banks and customers, in a bid to further promote banking, thus increasing the number of bank account holders in the country.

Coulibaly sees this as well as financial inclusion as some of the challenges.

He also says he wanted to allow banks to grant “more credits” with fewer headaches, thanks to the implementation of new schemes.

Coulibaly says this poses a “real challenge” to all banks operating in Cote d’Ivoire.

Regarding the digital challenges facing the sector, he recognizes that the industry must not be content with life at the fringes, and to this end he intends to ensure increased integration into the services and management of financial institutions, which are also developing their digital character.

Mr. Daouda Coulibaly, the managing director of the Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB), a subsidiary of the Moroccan group Attijariwafa Bank, is elected for a two-year term.

He replaces the former managing director of the state-owned Versus Bank, Guy Koizan.