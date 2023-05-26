Health : Cameroon Promises Effective Management of Funds

Cameroon reassures the Global Fund on the management of funds allocated to the health sector. Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda met Ibrahim Faria, the Global Fund’s Regional Manager for West and Central Africa, on the sidelines of the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

The two men discussed at length the proper use of the financial resources allocated to Cameroon by the Global Fund.

“Every franc that is spent must have an impact on the health system,” said Malachie Manaouda. He took it upon himself to reassure the head of the Global Fund, which allocates grants to Yaoundé to finance the fight against AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis and Covid-19.

Malachie Manaouda explained to Ibrahim Faria that the Cameroon government has no intention of using the funds it receives to do “anything because it is a donation“. Especially as President Paul Biya is indebted to his compatriots.

The message has gone down well with the head of the Global Fund. In the coming months, he has announced a new tranche of the sixth funding cycle. This cycle was inaugurated with the sixth replenishment conference held in October 2019 in Lyon, France. Paul Biya attended this conference.