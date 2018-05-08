Health officials battle surge in snakebites in Mozambique’s Quelimane

Health officials in the central Mozambican district of Quelimane are battling a surge in snakebites among rice farmers, APA learnt here on Tuesday.Quelimane General Hospital director of emergency services Feliciano Mateus told APA that the hospital treats an average of three snakebite victims a week.

He said the majority of the victims survive bites by poisonous snakes as long as they report to the health facility on time.

The official added that the target of the snakes are local rice producers, particularly during harvesting time.

“Snakes are, of course, most ubiquitous in tropical areas and as agricultural development encroaches on such territory, snakebites become more common,” Mateus said.

He said health authorities in the area have embarked on a community awareness programme aimed at encouraging people to visit clinics after snakebites rather seek treatment than faith healers.

`The campaign also aims to encourage farmers to wear protective footwear when they go to the fields as well as to “snake-proof” their homes.

He said his department is making recommendations to improve the quality of training for medical workers dealing with snakebites, as well as public health infrastructure.