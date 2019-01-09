Health stakeholders brainstorm on digitising health data

Stakeholders in the Health sector from Cameroon and abroad are brainstorming on accurate data and quality health care in Cameroon.

The brainstorming conference taking place at the Yaounde conference centre is organised by the Cameroon Health Research forum and is taking place under the theme; “Data sources and data heath care”.

During this four day workshop, some 280 presentations of various health experts will be examined from the medical and paramedical sector, while discussion topics like mother and child health analysed.

According to news reports, the central objective of the workshop is the digitalisation of health data for quality health services.

The health experts are of the opinion that access to quality health care can only be guaranteed through reliable data.