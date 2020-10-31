Heavy rain to lash major parts of Rwanda in November

Widespread rainfall is expected to several parts of Rwanda in November with above-normal precipitations in most parts of the country, Rwanda Meteorology Agency said in a weather forecast issued Saturday.The expected rainfall ranges between 100 and 300 millimeters, an amount slightly above long-term average of November, the weather watchdog said.

The enhanced precipitation, according to the predictions, is resultant from moisture and tropical winds currently converging in the region.

Compared to the western region, the city of Kigali will receive lesser rain while most parts of northern and eastern provinces should expect the least amount of rainfall, ranging between 100 and 160 millimeters, it said.

The weather watchdog has urged the public and local authorities to take necessary precautions against the upcoming weather changes and safety risks.

The Rwandan economy has been estimated to lose at least $132 million every year due to combined floods and drought alone according to the country’s disaster profile.

Rwanda suffers five major hazards including; drought, landslides, floods, earthquakes and windstorms.