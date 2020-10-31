International › APA

Heavy rain to lash major parts of Rwanda in November

Published on 31.10.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

Widespread rainfall is expected to several parts of Rwanda in November with above-normal precipitations in most parts of the country, Rwanda Meteorology Agency said in a weather forecast issued Saturday.The expected rainfall ranges between 100 and 300  millimeters, an amount slightly above long-term average of November, the  weather watchdog said.

The enhanced precipitation, according to  the predictions, is resultant from moisture and tropical winds currently  converging in the region.

Compared to the western region, the  city of Kigali will receive lesser rain while most parts of northern and  eastern provinces should expect the least amount of rainfall, ranging  between 100 and 160 millimeters, it said.

The weather watchdog  has urged the public and local authorities to take necessary precautions  against the upcoming weather changes and safety risks.

The  Rwandan economy has been estimated to lose at least $132 million every  year due to combined floods and drought alone according to the country’s  disaster profile.

Rwanda suffers five major hazards including;  drought, landslides, floods, earthquakes and windstorms.

