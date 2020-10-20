International › APA

Happening now

Heavy security presence near Abuja airport

Published on 20.10.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

A heavy security presence has been observed near Nigeria’s main airport in Abuja on Tuesday as a protest against the country’s recently disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) intensified.Protesters had barricaded roads during the latest protests on monday, prompting the intervention of a vigilante group which led to sporadic clashes.

Soldiers and policemen could be seen moving into the area where local communities live as dawn broke on Tuesday.

Security sources say it is to prevent any degeneration of law and order as protest marches take place in some communities near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Checkpoints have been mounted in and around the suburbs of Soka, Lugbe and Kuje, adjacent to an mportant expressway.

