Hefty salary hike could spike Botswana’s budget deficit – Ministry

Botswana’s Ministry of Finance has warned that the country’s budget deficit could widen to US$682 million during the 2019/20 financial year if the government embraces a recommendation to award a hefty salary hike to civil servants.According to a document seen by APA on Monday, the ministry projected that the deficit would rise from the current US$624 million to US$682 million or minus 3.9 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) if the government adopts the recommendation by a Malaysian consultant to increase public servants salaries by 20 percent.

The ministry advised that the financial requirements for implementing any recommendations arising from the review of salaries and conditions of service for public officers will have to be considered against the backdrop of the tight fiscal situation in the country.

It also cautioned that the government would have to make more hard choices, given the competing demands on the budget.

It noted that Botswana could not afford to deviate from the path of fiscal sustainability by going beyond the threshold of a budget deficit of four percent of GDP as this could result in serious consequences for the economy.