International › APA

Happening now

Hero of famous ‘Hotel Rwanda’ movie deported over terrorism charge

Published on 31.08.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The former hotel manager during genocide against Tutsis in Rwanda, Paul Rusesabagira who inspired the controversial movie ‘Hotel Rwanda’ a was arrested through international cooperation and deported to Rwanda where he is set to face charges, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) confirmed Monday in Kigali.“RIB  informs the general public that, through international cooperation, Paul  Rusesabagina was arrested and is in the custody of RIB,” the  investigative body said in a short statement.

“Rusesabagina is  suspected to be the founder, leader, sponsor and member of violent,  armed, extremist terror outfits including “Mouvement rwandais pour le  Changement démocratique (MRCD) and PDR-Ihumure, operating out of various  places in the region and abroad.”

Rwandan Police said   Rusesabagina has been subject of an International Arrest Warrant,  wanted to answer charges of serious crime including terrorism, arson,  kidnap and murder, perpetrated against unarmed, innocent Rwandan  civilians on Rwandan territory, including in Nyabimata – Nyaruguru  district in June 2018 and in Nyungwe – Nyamagabe district in December  2018.

“He is currently detained at Remera Police Station  in  Kigali while his case file is being processed in accordance with Rwandan  criminal procedure,” DR Thierry Murangira, acting RIB Spokesperson,  told reporters in Kigali.

Rusesabagina has largely been living in  western capitals, while his MRCD and PDR-Ihumure terror groups have a  presence in and outside the region.

In 1994, a low-key hotel  manager in Rwanda became a coontroversial international hero for alleged  sheltering and saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from horrific  ethnic slaughter.

Rusesabagina used to say his own political  organization, the Party for Democracy in Rwanda (PDR) which was then  branded as a terrorist organisation in Rwanda, was  not able to operate  openly in the country. It is based in Brussels, which has a large  Rwandan exile community.

Most of genocide survivors in Rwanda  describe Rusesabagina as “a person made by Hollywood” and said he had no  credibility, “even with people who were in the hotel” during the  massacres. “He got a Hollywood persona and thinks he can exploit it  politically.”

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top