Heroic welcome for Cameroon’s Afcon final referees

The three Cameroonian referees who officiated the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final between Algeria and Senegal have returned home after wrapping up the competition on Friday.

The returned home on Sunday to a hero’s welcome at the Yaounde Nsimalen airport as football authorities, fans and the general public lined up the streets of Yaounde to welcome them.

Central referee Alioum Sidi and assistants Evariste Mekouande and Elvis Noupoe were received at the Nsimale, International Airport by the President of the Cameroon Football Federation Seidou Mbombo Njoya as well as authorities of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and representatives from the referees association.

Fecafoot President Seidou Mbombo Njoya praised them for their professionalism throughout the competition and said the nation was proud of them.

The trio then drove through the applause of city dwellers who came out in their numbers to show appreciation, as they retired home.

It should be recalled that the trio made the right calls during the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as Algeria edged Senegal to lift the trophy.