History will be final judge in Anglophone crisis, Mancho Bibixy tells court

Mancho Bibixy has told the President of the Yaounde military court Abega Mbezoa Eko Eko that the onus is on her to pass a fair judgement or history will judge her.

The anglophone activists told the court on Tuesday as the case between the State against him and seven others winds down to a close.

After the court listened to the defence counsel on Tuesday, the case was adjourned to Wednesday at 2:30pm for deliberations and judgement.

But before that, Mancho Bibixy and the seven others gave an emotional testimony of events at the close of the court on Tuesday.

“You have an opportunity to begin solving the Anglophone crisis or add more fuel to the fire,” Mancho told the judge at the court.

He stressed the fact that he has always chosen the path of dialogue as a solution to the crisis before proceeding to narrate his own version of events back in November 2016.

“In November 2016, I took up my coffin (to protest) and I meet with the Secretary General of the Bamenda City Council where I presented these problems and we discussed over it,” Mancho told the court.

He procceded by adding that he later met with the Prime Minister Philemon Yang in December 2016 where he equally submitted (the people’s) plight.

Mancho Bibixy revealed that he also held talks with a senior military officer at the Presbyterian Church Centre in Azire, this after he had held a series of meetings with CPDM senators.

The Senior military officer whom he refused to name proposed him a meeting with the Head of State which he accepted. However, the meeting never materialised.

It was the turn of Higher Education Minister Prof. Jacques Fame Ndongo to contact Mancho through the phone of Prof. James Arrey Abangma(SYNES-UB President) before further talks were held with General Elokobi and well as the then-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence in charge of the Gendarmerie Jean Baptiste Bokam.

Mancho narrated his own experience of the crisis before telling the court he had several opportunities to escape but decided to stay.

“Of what importance is it to kill thousands of people and still end up with dialogue?” Mancho Bibixy, a journalist and history teacher asked the court before warning that about 45.000 persons were killed in South Africa after Nelson Mandela was jailed for 27 years.

Before that, the court opened in the heaviest of manner as the presiding magistrate slammed 11 to 13 -year jail sentences on six other anglophone detainees after finding them guilty of charges brought before them.