HIV program in Rwanda increasing viral suppression

Published on 27.09.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

Intervention to test for and treat HIV infection in Rwanda proved effective in raising viral suppression to very high levels, according to the results from new study that made available Thursday to APA in Kigali.The study is a joint effort by the  Government of Rwanda, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS  Relief (PEPFAR), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  (CDC), and ICAP at Columbia University.

The study entitled   Rwanda Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (RPHIA) show that Rwanda  has made tremendous progress by reaching or exceeding the UNAIDS  90–90–90 targets particularly among women and, nationally, by attaining  84–98–90 among adults.

It said the results will will inform the  future direction of Rwanda’s efforts to reach epidemic control by  closing identified gaps.

 Although the HIV prevalence in the  general population remains 3% among the general population in Rwanda,  the new study indicates that Rwanda has already reached and exceeded the  global 2020 HIV targets, and this is a testament to the Government of  Government’s commitment to confronting its HIV epidemic

The 90-90-90 target is an ambitious global HIV program proposed by UNAIDS and adopted by high prevalence member countries.

It  directs that by 2020, 90 percent of people living with HIV know their  status, 90 percent of all people diagnosed HIV infection receive  antiretroviral (ARV) medication and 90 percent on ARV have viral load  suppression.

The new findings will help the government plan  better HIV/AIDS-related activities concerning the disease as it affects  development in different sectors, it said.

