Holders Cameroon name 23-man squad for 2019 Afcon

The head coach of the Indomitable Lions Clarence Seedorf has named his final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations later this month in Egypt.

The final squad was published on Tuesday evening as the Indomitable Lions continue training in Qatar ahead of the competition.

After dropping six players early on Monday, six other players were dropped on Tuesday as 2017 Afcon match winner Vincent Aboubakar is the biggest casualty after he was dropped from the squad as he continue to nurse an injury.

Steve Regis Mvoue, Player of the tournament at the 2019 Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations equally misses out as well as Omossola Simon, goalkeeper of Cotonsport of Garoua and Pierre Ramses Akono.

The other two to miss out are Jeando Fuchs who is equally injured and Moumi Ngamaleu.

Full squad

Goalkeepers :

Andre Onana, Fabrice Ondoua, Idriss Carlos Kameni

Defenders

Fai Collins, Michael Ngadeu, Yaya Banana, Jean Armel Kana Biyik, Gaetan Bong, Ambroise Oyongo, Joyskim Dawa

Midfielders

Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde Malong, Georges Constant Mandjeck, Arnaud Djoum, Wilfrid Kaptoum

Forwards

Stéphane Bahoken, Jacques Zoua, Clinton Njie, Christian Bassogog, Eric Maxime Choupo Moting, Joel Tagueu, Karl Toko Ekambi, Olivier Boumal