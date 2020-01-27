Horn of Africa: A common development action plan

The leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia on Monday adopted a joint plan of action for 2020 and beyond with special focus on consolidating peace, stability and security as well as promoting economic and social development in the Horn of Africa.The action was adopted in the Eritrean capital, Asmara after the leaders held extensive talks on the situations in their respective countries, cooperation and developments in the Horn of Africa region.

The three leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the tripartite agreement they signed in September 2018 and reviewed the outcomes of their considerable joint efforts towards its implementation.

They also agreed to bolster their joint efforts to foster effective regional cooperation, according to Eritrean Ministry of Information.

On the security front, the three leaders formulated a comprehensive plan to combat and neutralize the common threats they face, including terrorism, arms and human trafficking and drugs smuggling.

Regarding economic and social development, they agreed to prioritize the mobilization of their bountiful human and natural resources; build, modernize and interface their infrastructure and develop their productive and service sectors.

The three leaders agreed to closely consult with their brothers, heads of state, for the realization of the aspiration of their peoples for effective Horn of Africa cooperation, the ministry added.