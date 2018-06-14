Hosts Russia thrash Saudi Arabia in W/Cup opener

World Cup host nation Russia thrashed Saudi Arabia five-nil in the opening group game of the tournament which will last for one month.Cheered on by ecstatic home fans, it took the Russians just 11 minutes to score the tournament’s first goal and never looked back thereafter.

Yuri Gazinski capitalized on slack defending by the Saudis to nod his side in front, leaving goalkeeper Abdullah Almuaiouf with no chance.

While sitting on their slender lead, the Russians continued to be adventurous against the awkward Saudis and were rewarded two minutes from halftime when Denis Cheryshev doubled their advantage with a resounding strike.

Perhaps emphasizing their dominance, the hosts scored three more goals toward the end of the match courtesy of Dzyula (72nd min) Cheryshev (90th + 2) and Golovin (90th + 4) to seal a valuable opening group win for the Russians.