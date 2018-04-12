Hotel offers free lunch for Swazis born on King’s birthday

In celebration of Swaziland’s 50th anniversary of independence, a local hotel will treat all people who were born in the month of April in 1968 to a free lunch, APA can report on Thursday.The offer was extended by Happy Valley Hotel through General Manager Luigi Rosi to mark the double Golden anniversary celebrations that the country will be hosting on April 19, which is King Mswati III’s birthday and also in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Independence, which Swaziland attained on 6 September 1968.

The actual number of the people who were born in April 1968 could not be established, but the Index Mundi suggests that on average, about 600 people are born per month in Swaziland.

“First preference will be given to those Swazis who were born on April 19 and these would be required to produce their national identity cards, and they also have to do a pre-booking,” the general manager said.

The hotel further announced that the luncheon will be hosted after the national celebrations, because they did not want to disturb the ongoing preparations.

Thousands of people will be gathered at the Mavuso Trade Centre in Manzini on 19 April 2018 to celebrate the double anniversary, with several heads of state also expected to attend.