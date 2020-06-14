House collapses in Rwanda landslide, one killed

At least one people has died after a house collapsed due to landslide in Rubavu, a district in northwestern Rwanda on Sunday, a local official confirmed to APA.The area is located in one of the disaster prone parts of the tiny Central African nation.

The house collapsed due to landslide from mountain top triggered by heavy rains in the Rugabano sector of Rubavu district, Faustin Nkurunziza one of the senior administrative officer in the region said.

The disaster occurred just a few weeks after heavy rain in Rwanda killed 58 people, destroyed farms and swept away homes in January.

In December, 13 people were killed in Kigali while officials said more than 100 homes were destroyed due to floodwaters.

Since then the government has been relocating thousands of households located in wetlands and other areas prone to floods caused by heavy rains.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has said more heavy rains are expected in the next few days.

Kigali and northern Rwanda are particularly hilly, making it vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season.

A series of disasters have destroyed at least 3,117 hectares of crops, 124 roads and 64 bridges, disrupting economic activities across the country between January and April this year.

According to an official report by the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management, at least 140 people have died of disasters while 225 were injured between January and April this year.