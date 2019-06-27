How can citizens help in promoting peace in Cameroon?

This is a question that will be answered today during a public event in Yaounde organised by the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation.

The event brings together experts and ordinary citizens to discuss ways of getting the community involved in promoting peace in Cameroon in a context marked by the crisis in the North West and South West regions as well as Boko Haram attacks in the Far North.

According to a recent UNICEF report, at least 650.000 children have dropped out of school since the crisis in the North West and South West regions broke out.

On its part, the Norwegian Refugee Council describes the conflict as one of the most neglected in the world and has called for the international community to show more attention.

Calls have been loud for the past years for a broad-based dialogue as a solution to the conflict in the North West and South West regions.

In the face of these insecurities, the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation says citizens must be actively involved in the peace-building process, reason why it is organising today’s event to exchange views on what can solve the spiral of conflicts plaguing Cameroon.