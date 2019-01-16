How Kenyan newspapers covered Nairobi terror attack

The terror attack on Nairobi’s upmarket Dusit complex by heavily armed al- Shabaab militants, grabbed the attention of major daily newspapers on Wednesday.“Terror in Nairobi,” screamed the Star newspaper which reported that six heavily armed gunmen blasted their way into a luxury hotel and office complex, shot several people dead, wounded many and took hostages in a terror attack that sent people fleeing into the streets.

“The attack was still underway by press time at 9 pm, as the elite Recce Squad battled the gunmen and rescued people who are were trapped in their offices,” reported the daily.

“Inside hotel of terror,” reported the Daily Nation which said at least six people have died and 30 others have been rushed to various hospitals in Nairobi with injuries, following a suspected terrorist attack at an upscale hotel in Nairobi’s Westlands.

“Five people died at the Secret Garden restaurant in the Dusit complex after a suspected suicide bomber blew himself, according to the Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet,” reported the daily.

“Terror in the city,” reported the Standard newspaper which said faces of four unidentified terrorists emerged last night, as security forces battled to secure an upscale complex in Nairobi, where victims were believed to be held hostage Tuesday.

“Somalia-based Al Shabaab terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack on the DusitD2 Hotel, Nairobi, and the complex which it is a part of,” reported the daily.

“Deaths as terrorists hit Nairobi business hub,” reported the Business Daily which reported that suspected terrorists attacked the busy mixed-use business block, 14 Riverside, located in Nairobi’s commercial hub Westlands, leaving an unknown number of people dead and scores injured.

“Police were by Tuesday evening treating the gun and grenade attack as an act of terrorism. The address hosts hospitality, media, retail and other businesses, including the high-end DusitD2 Hotel that hosts corporate and international conferences,” reported the daily.