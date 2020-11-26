International › APA

Happening now

How will Africa remember Maradona

Published on 26.11.2020 at 09h21 by APA News

To many football fans around the world, the Argentine football legend Diego Maradona who died on Wednesday at the age of 60 was a human god.This holds true for many Maradona fans in Africa where tributes have been pouring in for one of the world’s greatest but most controversial footballers.

Maradona almost single-handedly won the football World Cup in 1986, a feat remembered by many football lovers in Africa as one of the most seminal moments in the history of the game.

Ugandan politician Kizza Besigye, an avid football follower described Maradona as the indisputable legend  whose star will shine on forever.

Writing in reaction Roger Luswata added sarcastically that the world wasn’t fair with Maradona gone but Museveni is still alive.

Ruvwa Jessewas however critical of the Argentine.

“He could have lived longer, but was reckless with his life notwithstanding, he was cream de la creme of football”.

Timothy Mwanguzi described the Argentine as his childhood hero.

Developing Story

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top