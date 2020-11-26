How will Africa remember Maradona

To many football fans around the world, the Argentine football legend Diego Maradona who died on Wednesday at the age of 60 was a human god.This holds true for many Maradona fans in Africa where tributes have been pouring in for one of the world’s greatest but most controversial footballers.

Maradona almost single-handedly won the football World Cup in 1986, a feat remembered by many football lovers in Africa as one of the most seminal moments in the history of the game.

Ugandan politician Kizza Besigye, an avid football follower described Maradona as the indisputable legend whose star will shine on forever.

Writing in reaction Roger Luswata added sarcastically that the world wasn’t fair with Maradona gone but Museveni is still alive.

Ruvwa Jessewas however critical of the Argentine.

“He could have lived longer, but was reckless with his life notwithstanding, he was cream de la creme of football”.

Timothy Mwanguzi described the Argentine as his childhood hero.

Developing Story