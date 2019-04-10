Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon soldiers accused of killing five civilians in restive NW region

Published on 10.04.2019 at 16h19 by Journalducameroun

Cameroon soldiers dismantle camp of suspected separatists

Elements of Cameroon’s defence and security forces on April 4 carried a deadly attack on Meluf, North West region of Cameroon killing at leeast five civilians, Human Rights Watch has said.

Human Rights Watch said forces loyal to the Cameroon Government killed five civilian men, including one with a mental disability, and wounded one woman. Three of the bodies were later found mutilated, including one that had been decapitated.

The organisation called non the government of Cameroon  authorities to investigate members of the security forces alleged to have carried out these killings, and prosecute those responsible.

“Government forces are committing abuses against people living in the Anglophone areas of Cameroon,” said Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at Human Rights Watch. “Cameroon’s civilian and military authorities should make it clear that these types of abuses will not be tolerated and hold commanders responsible.”

Last week, the government of Cameroon denied acccusations of rights violation in the Anglophone regions as published in a Human Rights Watch report and called on the organisation to be responsible in their actions.

Tags : | |



READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top