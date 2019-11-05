HRW reacts to US termination of Cameroon’s trade benefit

The International human rights group, Human Rights Watch has said that the US decision to terminate Cameroon’s trade benefits under the African Growth Opportunity Act, AGOA should be a wake-up call to authorities.

In a report published this Tuesday, Human Rights Watch indicates the Cameroonian security forces are guilty of rights abuses committed in the Far North and Anglophone regions since 2017, and calls on the Government to use US sanction to effectively address the issue in the country.

“The US termination of the designation of Cameroon as a beneficiary country under AGOA should be a wake-up call to the Cameroon government and should stir action from other international partners to Cameroon to publicly address serious human rights concerns in the country.” Part of the report reads.

The right group notes that though the Government made positive steps by releasing some political prisoners, it still continue violating the rights of some of its citizens, recalling the most recent torture and arrest of some CRM sympathisers.

On Friday November 1, 2019, America’s President, Donald Trump announced he was about terminating Cameroon’s trade benefits under the AGOA act over gross human rights violation.

AGOA allows sub-Saharan African countries to export to the US without a customs duty, provided the country’s government has established or is making progress toward establishing, rule of law, political pluralism, fair trial and due process standards, and equal protection under the law.